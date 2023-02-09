Why Travis Kelce-Rob Gronkowski Debate Isn’t Worth Having

Most people agree that it still is premature to have a Tom Brady-Patrick Mahomes debate. We might get there someday, but as of right now, Brady is safe atop the NFL quarterback mountain.

But a debate over whether Rob Gronkowski or Travis Kelce is the better tight end? Fans are ready to have that discussion right now. Gronkowski himself recently said the argument is warranted.

“I would say (Kelce) deserves it to be up there with the debate,” the 33-year-old said Wednesday during NBC Sports Boston’s latest “Next Pats Podcast” episode. “I would say I deserve it, to be up in the debate. And we talked about it, and we said we don’t know who’s better, but we like to let everyone else decide and debate it.”

It’s nice of Gronkowski to take the high road. But if he were being honest, he probably would admit the discussion shouldn’t even be happening.

That’s not to say fans and pundits are crazy for talking about it. Kelce and Gronkowski essentially have played the same number of games, with the Kansas City Chiefs star logging 144 over 10 seasons, and the now-retired New England Patriots legend finishing with 143 over 11 campaigns. Kelce only was active for one game during his rookie season, while Gronkowski sat out the 2019 campaign before coming out of retirement to play two seasons with Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

However, Kelce, who’s shown no signs of slowing down at 33 years old, already has trounced many of Gronkowski’s receiving statistics.

GRONKOWSKI

Receptions: 621

Yards: 9,286

Touchdowns: 92