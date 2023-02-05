Will Jets Trade Quarterback Zach Wilson? NFL Reporter Weighs In

It seems like the Jets will be in the quarterback market this NFL offseason, potentially making a blockbuster move for Aaron Rodgers.

But even if a new signal-caller is brought to New York this spring, that doesn’t necessarily mean the organization will move away from its most recent big investment in the position.

Zach Wilson totally fell out of favor in the Meadowlands this season, losing the starting job to unheralded backup Mike White. Wilson’s ongoing struggles arguably are the biggest reason why Gang Green might go big-game hunting for a QB in the coming months and round out a lineup that seemingly is a great quarterback away from contending for a Super Bowl.

But according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, the Jets “don’t intend” to trade Wilson this offseason. The franchise reportedly hopes the second overall pick in the 2021 draft can develop in a backup role next season.

With this in mind, Rodgers might be a more appealing option for New York than a QB like Derek Carr or Jimmy Garoppolo. The four-time MVP could only have a season or two left in him, so Rodgers theoretically could be a bridge quarterback who simultaneously helps the Jets compete for a championship. Rodgers paving the way for a vastly improved Wilson would be an ideal scenario for Gang Green.

Perhaps that’s why the Jets reportedly plan on going “all out” to land Rodgers this offseason.