WNBA Star Breanna Stewart Joining Jonquel Jones, Liberty

WNBA star Breanna Stewart helped the New York Liberty form a super team Wednesday with her announcement that she will join New York as a free agent.

Stewart, 28, will join the Liberty with fellow No. 1 overall pick Sabrina Ionescu and recently-acquired Jonquel Jones. Stewart was the No. 1 overall pick in 2016, four years before Ionescu was selected first in 2020, and won the 2018 WNBA MVP, three seasons before Jones won it in 2021.

Stewart announced that she was signing with the Liberty on Twitter. Wednesday marked the first day WNBA free agents could sign for the 2023 season. Details of her agreement were not yet released.

Stewart spent her first six seasons with the Seattle Storm and she won two titles. The former Connecticut Huskies star averaged 20.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per game in Seattle.

The Liberty acquired Jones in a three-team trade involving the Connecticut Sun on Jan. 16.