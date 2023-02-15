Women’s Beanpot Notes: Northeastern’s Defense Steps Into Spotlight

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — It’s rare that Northeastern’s tremendous top line takes a backseat to anything else.

But the Huskies defense, along with sensational senior goalie Gwyneth Philips, stole the spotlight in the championship bout of the women’s Beanpot, spearheading Northeastern to a 2-1 victory over Boston College on Tuesday night at Conte Forum.

In a quick two-game tournament, the Huskies gave a snapshot of just how complete they are, and they have a Beanpot title now to back that up.

“Our first line makes us go a lot of the time, but there’s a lot of other parts that we’re made up of that have contributed at different times to our success this year,” Northeastern head coach Dave Flint said. “You don’t win 28 games without good goaltending and good defense.”

It took BC until 1:34 left in the third period Tuesday to net its first goal against Northeastern this season. It was the fourth meeting between the two sides.

Northeastern’s defense did all the dirty work to thwart BC’s attack, including senior defenseman Megan Carter and company routinely putting their bodies in line with shot attempts.

“As talented as we are offensively, I always tell our players from day one, ‘If you want to be in the lineup, you better commit to the defensive end of the ice,’ ” Flint said. “All of our players do that. They do a really good job of it. The defense and the goaltending stepped up big today for us, and really helped us secure that win.”