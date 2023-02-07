Women’s Beanpot Preview: Northeastern’s Tournament To Lose

Heading into the the 44th annual women’s Beanpot at Conte Forum on Tuesday, there’s zero doubt that Northeastern is the clear favorite.

But that won’t stop Boston University, Harvard or Boston College from trying to stop the Huskies from adding an 18th Beanpot title to their trophy case.

Here’s everything you need to know about each semifinal Beanpot game as both contests can be watched on NESN.

Boston University (10-15-3) vs. Northeastern (25-2-1), 4 p.m. ET

Northeastern, which already has secured a Hockey East regular season title, is the definition of a juggernaut and comes into the Beanpot ranked fifth in the entire country. The Huskies have yet to suffer a loss in 2023 and are riding a 13-game winning streak, which includes a 6-0 triumph over BU on Jan. 8.

Northeastern possesses a top line that few in college hockey can match, featuring three potent goal scorers. Alina Mueller leads the trio with 17 goals and 24 assists for 41 points while Chloé Aurard (16 goals, 24 assists) and Maureen Murphy (15 goals, 24 assists) aren’t far behind at all. The Huskies also boast an elite goalie in Gwyneth Philips, who leads the nation with a .960 save percentage, 0.79 goals-against average and nine shutouts.

The Terriers have lost only once since that lopsided defeat to the Huskies, going 3-0-3 in their last six games. BU will need to be clicking on all cylinders as it hasn’t had much success in the Beanpot against Northeastern. The Terriers are 5-17-4 all-time in the tournament when facing the Huskies.

But having a goalie like graduate senior Andrea Brändli, who owns a .938 save percentage, gives BU an opportunity to steal a game or two.