Women’s Beanpot Wrap: Northeastern Reigns Supreme With Title Win Over BC

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Northeastern’s 16th straight win came with a women’s Beanpot title as the Huskies secured the hardware by taking down Boston College, 2-1, on Tuesday night at Conte Forum.

Northeastern, which is ranked fifth in the country, now owns a pristine 28-2-1 record while the Eagles drop to 18-13-1.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Eagles have to be sick of seeing the Huskies.

It was the fourth time the two sides have met and the results never changed. Northeastern flexed its muscles and won all four matchups. The Huskies impressively only allowed a single goal to BC in any of their games, which came with 1:34 left in the championship bout.

Much more was at stake in this latest matchup as Northeastern got its hands on the Beanpot trophy for the second time in the last three tournaments. It was also the 18th Beanpot title in program history.

Unlike in the semifinals, Northeastern didn’t have to rely heavily on its superb top line with the Huskies’ defense delivering a standout performance.