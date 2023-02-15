Women’s Beanpot Wrap: Northeastern Reigns Supreme With Title Win Over BC

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Northeastern’s 16th straight win came with a women’s Beanpot title as the Huskies secured the hardware by taking down Boston College, 2-1, on Tuesday night at Conte Forum.
Northeastern, which is ranked fifth in the country, now owns a pristine 28-2-1 record while the Eagles drop to 18-13-1.
Check out the full box score here.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The Eagles have to be sick of seeing the Huskies.
It was the fourth time the two sides have met and the results never changed. Northeastern flexed its muscles and won all four matchups. The Huskies impressively only allowed a single goal to BC in any of their games, which came with 1:34 left in the championship bout.
Much more was at stake in this latest matchup as Northeastern got its hands on the Beanpot trophy for the second time in the last three tournaments. It was also the 18th Beanpot title in program history.
Unlike in the semifinals, Northeastern didn’t have to rely heavily on its superb top line with the Huskies’ defense delivering a standout performance.
The Huskies came into the Beanpot as the clear favorite and they lived up to that label, which can be a hard task. But Northeastern made it look easy.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Gwyneth Philips was a brick wall in the net for Northeastern. The senior goalie put together a stellar showing by recording 27 saves, with some being of the highlight-reel variety.
— Maureen Murphy continued to be an impact player for the Huskies. She routinely put pressure on BC’s defense and redirected a shot into the net midway through the second period for her third goal of the tournament.
— BC graduate senior Abigail Levy held up well between the pipes against Northeastern’s vaunted attack. Levy stopped 34 shots.
UP NEXT
Northeastern plays two straight games against Boston University, which defeated Harvard in the consolation round of the Beanpot, to close out the regular season before the Hockey East Tournament gets underway. The first matchup between the Huskies and Terriers is set for Friday at 7 p.m. ET at Walter Brown Arena.
Meanwhile, BC has a home-and-home series with Providence, which begins Friday. The road matchup for the Eagle begins at 2 p.m.