WrestleMania 39 Match Card Projection After 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE has left its final pitstop on the road to WrestleMania 39.

Now, it’s all gas until Hollywood.

The Elimination Chamber on Saturday night at Bell Centre marked the last premium live event before this year’s Showcase of the Immortals, and the developments in Montreal and Monday night on “RAW” offered additional clarity on WWE’s creative direction with ‘Mania a little over a month away.

This is our third crack at predicting the match card for WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium, with our first coming back in December and our second coming in January after the Royal Rumble. Some projections have remained consistent, while others have changed, with the biggest adjustment, of course, involving Roman Reigns’ opponent. (We no longer expect The Rock to compete in the main event.)

So, without further ado, here’s our updated match card projection for the two-night spectacle in Inglewood, Calif. (This time around, for simplicity’s sake, we’ll simply list the matches in an organized fashion, rather than try to pinpoint on which night each match will fall.)

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes (WWE Undisputed Universal Championship)

The ink is dry on the promo posters. While Sami Zayn supporters might question the decision, Reigns vs. Rhodes has been the obvious path since even before the latter won the men’s Royal Rumble match. Now, it’s up to WWE to craft a compelling story that doesn’t fall flat compared to the ongoing Bloodline saga involving Reigns, Zayn, The Usos, Solo Sikoa and Kevin Owens.

The Usos vs. Sami Zayn + Kevin Owens (WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship)

This long has felt like the end game, even with Zayn ascending to incredible heights in recent months and becoming a main-event player. And it’s all the more obvious now, from the second Zayn inadvertently speared a conflicted Jey Uso at the Elimination Chamber. The drama will lie within how Zayn and Owens, two longtime best friends, reconcile their differences.