WrestleMania 39 Match Card Projection After 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE has left its final pitstop on the road to WrestleMania 39.
Now, it’s all gas until Hollywood.
The Elimination Chamber on Saturday night at Bell Centre marked the last premium live event before this year’s Showcase of the Immortals, and the developments in Montreal and Monday night on “RAW” offered additional clarity on WWE’s creative direction with ‘Mania a little over a month away.
This is our third crack at predicting the match card for WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium, with our first coming back in December and our second coming in January after the Royal Rumble. Some projections have remained consistent, while others have changed, with the biggest adjustment, of course, involving Roman Reigns’ opponent. (We no longer expect The Rock to compete in the main event.)
So, without further ado, here’s our updated match card projection for the two-night spectacle in Inglewood, Calif. (This time around, for simplicity’s sake, we’ll simply list the matches in an organized fashion, rather than try to pinpoint on which night each match will fall.)
Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes (WWE Undisputed Universal Championship)
The ink is dry on the promo posters. While Sami Zayn supporters might question the decision, Reigns vs. Rhodes has been the obvious path since even before the latter won the men’s Royal Rumble match. Now, it’s up to WWE to craft a compelling story that doesn’t fall flat compared to the ongoing Bloodline saga involving Reigns, Zayn, The Usos, Solo Sikoa and Kevin Owens.
The Usos vs. Sami Zayn + Kevin Owens (WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship)
This long has felt like the end game, even with Zayn ascending to incredible heights in recent months and becoming a main-event player. And it’s all the more obvious now, from the second Zayn inadvertently speared a conflicted Jey Uso at the Elimination Chamber. The drama will lie within how Zayn and Owens, two longtime best friends, reconcile their differences.
Austin Theory vs. John Cena (WWE United States Championship)
There’s certainly a scenario where Theory drops the belt ahead of time, since this match doesn’t really need the gold attached and that would allow for a separate title bout. WWE didn’t choose that route at the Elimination Chamber, though, so we’ll project chalk, with Cena potentially answering an open challenge from Theory. Cena is scheduled to appear March 6 on “RAW” at TD Garden in Boston.
Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus (WWE Intercontinental Championship)
WWE teased a Gunther vs. Brock Lesnar showdown during the Royal Rumble match. And frankly, that would be awesome. But there’s otherwise been little to suggest WWE is eyeing that clash right now. McIntyre and Sheamus are two relatively big names who can be added to any feud at a moment’s notice, though obviously this would entail a break-up of the alliance they recently formed.
Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul
Paul costing Rollins the U.S. title during the men’s Elimination Chamber match confirmed this is the play.
Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio
It’s been teased for months, with Dominik Mysterio now drawing legitimate heel heat. Said it before and will say it again: If not now, when?
Edge vs. Finn Balor
Not sure how many more ways they can skin this cat. But a 1-on-1 match — perhaps with “Brood” Edge vs. “Demon” Finn Balor (in a Hell in a Cell?) — would be a fresh approach to (hopefully) end the rivalry.
Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Omos vs. Bray Wyatt
Omos called out Lesnar on this Monday’s episode of “RAW,” a major curveball for those expecting Lashley to enter into a program with Wyatt while The Beast targeted someone like Gunther. That alone doesn’t move the needle, though, suggesting it could be a means to an end. In that case, let’s get wild and call for a fatal four-way match, with Uncle Howdy and a possible Hurt Business reunion creating additional unpredictability in the background.
LA Knight vs. Pat McAfee
Total shot in the dark, and probably just wishful thinking. But LA Knight doesn’t really have anything going on right now, and McAfee is back in the mix. So, why not? The promos alone would be sweet.
Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship)
Already confirmed, with Ripley winning the women’s Royal Rumble match and challenging Flair.
Bianca Belair vs. Asuka (WWE RAW Women’s Championship)
Also confirmed, with Asuka winning the women’s Elimination Chamber match to set up a title opportunity against Belair.
Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus
Stratus was backstage Monday at “RAW” in Ontario, per Fightful Select, but never appeared on TV. Still, it sounds like her return could be imminent. While a six-women tag match pitting Stratus, Lynch and Lita, who recently returned, against Damage CTRL seems logical, let’s dream bigger. What if Stratus returns on next week’s episode of “RAW” and costs Lynch and Lita their tag team title match? That could set up Lynch vs. Stratus, with the latter playing the role of heel.
Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai + IYO SKY) vs. Ronda Rousey + Shayna Baszler (WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship)
If Damage CTRL keeps the belts next Monday, a match with Rousey and Baszler seems inevitable. Although don’t be surprised if that later culminates with a break-up between Rousey and Baszler.