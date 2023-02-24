WWE Rumors: Bray Wyatt To Face Former World Champion At WrestleMania

Bray Wyatt had a peculiar match against LA Knight at the Royal Rumble last month, and he still does not have a WrestleMania 39 match lined up.

The 35-year-old has the Uncle Howdy storyline ongoing with the identity of this mysterious character still unknown. There hasn’t been much significant development, but it’s possible fans will get to see who is behind the mask at Inglewood, Calif. in April.

Wyatt has continued his feud against Knight in dark matches, but he will take on Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39, according to The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer on Tuesday.

WWE teased a match between Omos and Brock Lesnar on this week’s Raw, and the latter was in a feud with Lashley that continued at Elimination Chamber last Saturday. There was a possibility of a four-way match between Omos, Lesnar, Wyatt and Lashley, but it looks like they will move on to different opponents.

It would be the first time Wyatt and Lashley have been in the ring against each other, and it presents an interesting dynamic. The latter has been a no-nonsense type of character while the former has relied on theatrics and over-the-top actions — just look at the “Pitch Black” match at the Royal Rumble.

WWE is all about stars, though, and it has presented the two as must-see stars. It wouldn’t be surprising if there was another gimmick match at WrestleMania 39, given Wyatt’s history.