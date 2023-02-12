Yankees Greats Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez To Reunite At FOX Sports

FOX Sports is expected to welcome in Tom Brady to the booth for its NFL broadcasts, and the network announced a new member of its Major League Baseball broadcasts for the 2023 season.

Yankees legend Derek Jeter reunited with fellow New York great Alex Rodriguez as the former will be a studio analyst along with Boston Red Sox icon David Ortiz. The announcement was made by host Curt Mefee during the Super Bowl pregame show with New York Giants Hall of Famer Michael Strahan.

Announcements don't get much bigger than this ??@derekjeter joins the FOX Sports family beginning this season! pic.twitter.com/u8MM5YcEI4 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) February 12, 2023

“I never thought in my wildest dreams we would be reunited,” Rodriguez said, per FOX video.

He also added Jeter a FOX jersey with the signature pinstripes to welcome his former teammate to the network. As for why the Hall of Fame shortstop joined the broadcasting side of the game, he took a slight jab at the Red Sox.

“I was on set at the World Series in Philly, and Ortiz kept showing me his World Series rings, so I figured I’d join the team now so we could humble him a little bit,” Jeter said.

The sight of a cordial Rodriguez-Jeter paring isn’t something many MLB fans aren’t used to seeing, and it will be must-see TV to watch how Jeter fits in with his former Yankees teammate, Ortiz, Frank Thomas and the other FOX broadcasters.