A.J. Brown Seemingly Not Fan Of Eagles Releasing Darius Slay

The Philadelphia Eagles were bound to experience some change this offseason, and that’s exactly how it’s played out with the new league year starting Wednesday.

Eagles wideout A.J. Brown, though, doesn’t seem to be a fan of one specific move made by the organization.

Seven minutes after ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Philadelphia planned to release five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay, Brown took to Twitter and posted a cryptic gif hinting at his emotions about the move.

Schefter followed up by sharing how Slay and the Eagles could not work out a restructured contract. The veteran will become a free agent when the league year begins at 4 p.m. ET. The move will clear $17.5 million in cap space in 2023 with $8.6 million in dead money, according to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo.

However, it likely will have a noticeable impact on the defending NFC champions. Philadelphia already has lost four defensive starters — Javon Hargrave, T.J. Edwards, Marcus Epps, Slay — from the team which played in the Super Bowl last month.