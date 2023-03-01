Aaron Judge Claims He Didn’t Take Boos From Yankees Fans ‘Personally’

New York can be a tough place to a play for any pro athlete, but Aaron Judge knows what it takes to perform in front of a crowd with high expectations.

Fans at Yankee Stadium made their voices heard during the team’s playoff run last season. Yankees manager Aaron Boone had to address fans throwing trash at the Cleveland Guardians during the American League Division Series, and then they booed the Yankees when they got swept by the Houston Astros in the AL Championship Series, which reportedly irked the players.

But Judge pushed back on that notion Wednesday.

“Honestly, I had no problem with getting booed,” Judge said, per James Kratch of Elite Sports New York via NJ.com. “That’s what happens when you don’t come through. It wasn’t the first time I’d been booed in New York, probably not the last, so it didn’t come as a great shock. The fans were disappointed at how the season finished. I would’ve booed too. So, no, I didn’t take it personally. Not at all.”

Fans are glad to see the slugger back in a Yankees uniform, but another year of falling short of the World Series will, again, test the patience of the fan base. However, with Judge taking on the role of captain on the team, he likely will have his teammates prepared for any kind of reaction from the New York faithful.