Aaron Rodgers Reveals Intention For 2023 Season On ‘Pat McAfee Show’

Aaron Rodgers revealed Wednesday on the “Pat McAfee Show” that he intends to play again in 2023, and he intends to do so as a member of the New York Jets.

Rodgers, though acknowledging he remains under contract with the Green Bay Packers, said he is not holding up anything on his end. The four-time NFL MVP explained how the Packers instead were holding up the process by digging their heels in and seeking more in a trade for Rodgers.

The Jets had a gleeful reaction to Rodgers’ declaration.

Rodgers said the decision was made before his appearance on the podcast Wednesday, and the Packers were told, according to the QB.

Rodgers noted that when he entered his darkness retreat he was “90%” leaning toward retirement and “10%” toward returning to play. Upon coming out of his darkness retreat, Rodgers said “something changed” and he felt the Packers shifted what they wanted.

“The reality is they want to move on, and now so do I,” Rodgers told McAfee.

Rodgers and the Jets had been linked in trade speculation in recent weeks. New York clearly has gone all-in on acquiring the signal-caller, even reportedly adding some of his favorite targets, like Allen Lazard.