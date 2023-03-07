New Aaron Rodgers Report Increases Likelihood Of Jets Trade

It appears we might be in the final days of the Aaron Rodgers era in Green Bay, and it sounds like that could mean the start of a new age in New York.

Longtime media personality Trey Wingo on Monday night reported Rodgers had conversations with the Jets about a potential move to New York. Rodgers, according to Wingo’s sources, is open to playing for the Jets, but a deal isn’t yet in place. The Athletic’s Zach Rosenblatt confirmed the conversations, also noting no deal was reached.

Rodgers is still under contract with the Packers (and would need the team’s permission to talk with the Jets), the only team for which he has ever played. However, there has been plenty of talk about the two sides continuing their marriage, as it has become increasingly clear a separation might be best for both parties.

The four-time NFL MVP has been very upfront about not wanting to be part of a rebuild. While Green Bay isn’t necessarily tearing it down to the studs, continuing on with Rodgers — and his massive contract — might complicate the team-building process. Furthermore, the Packers drafted Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft and believe he’s capable of being the next guy in a 30-year line of exceptional quarterback play from Brett Favre to Rodgers.

The Jets, meanwhile, are on a 50-year search for their next franchise quarterback. The 39-year-old Rodgers isn’t a long-term option in that regard, but he certainly could buy the Jets some time to bring along Zach Wilson. More importantly, if Rodgers has anything left in the tank, he arguably gives New York its best chance to win a Super Bowl in literal decades. Quarterback might be the only real piece the Jets lack with a talented roster of skill players on offense and a potentially elite defense led by head coach Robert Saleh.

New York is also on the verge of losing the offseason game of musical chairs at the quarterback position after Derek Carr signed with the Saints.

Rodgers received an up-close look at the Jets’ potential in Week 6 last season when the Jets beat the Packers 27-10 going away at Lambeau Field. He’s also quite familiar with New York’s operation. The Jets recently hired Rodgers’ former offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, as offensive coordinator. Saleh is also good friends with Green Bay head coach Mike LaFleur, and the two teams had joint practices together ahead of the 2021 season.