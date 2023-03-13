Aaron Rodgers Rumors: This Team Could Be ‘Lurking’ In Pursuit

At this point, it looks like Aaron Rodgers will be playing in either Green Bay or New York next season if he doesn’t choose to retire.

But is there a chance a mystery team is waiting in the wings as the NFL world awaits the highly anticipated decision from the future Hall of Fame quarterback?

It’s a scenario ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler brought up when he provided an update on the Rodgers situation in a column published Sunday. There apparently are some folks around the league who believe the Rodgers sweepstakes aren’t a two-horse race.

“But there are still a number of different ways this could turn out,” Fowler wrote. “Rodgers could still decide to retire. He could decide he wants to stay in Green Bay. There could be another team lurking (there are still people who think the Raiders will ultimately get involved, though if they are interested, they’ve been very verrrrrry quiet about it).”

Comments made by Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis suggested Las Vegas isn’t interested in Rodgers. McDaniels claimed the franchise’s goal was to bring on a quarterback who would be in the organization “for a long time,” which obviously would take the 39-year-old Rodgers out of the equation.

However, one could argue Vegas could look back at recent history as a reason to pursue Rodgers. The Silver and Black made a run at Tom Brady a few years ago and eventually backed off, only to watch TB12 lead the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl in his first season in Tampa Bay. This mission would be far more challenging for Rodgers in a loaded AFC West, but the four-time NFL MVP nonetheless would be a great stopgap for the Raiders until they find their next franchise QB.