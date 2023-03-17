Aaron Rodgers Trade: Do Packers Or Jets Have More Leverage?

Aaron Rodgers wants to play for the Jets. The Packers don’t want Rodgers on their team. The Jets haven’t had a Pro Bowl quarterback since, checks notes, Brett Favre?

It’s certainly a strange situation, but all parties involved should want to get this done, and there’s no reason to believe it won’t. The most likely scenario for how this all plays out is clear: Rodgers will start for the Jets in Week 1 as they begin the chase for the second Super Bowl in franchise history, and the Packers will start Jordan Love as they start their next era of quarterback play in Green Bay.

Getting to that destination, though, is going to be easier said than done. We know Rodgers wants to play, and we know where he wants to do so. The hold-up, at this point, comes from the two teams. Quite frankly, it’s easy to see why. Even if Packers president Mark Murphy put his cards on the table while simultaneously inserting his foot into his mouth last week, Green Bay is still trading a four-time MVP at the most important position in sports. The flip side? The Jets — and everyone else — knows Rodgers wants to play for them and no one else.

That’s why there’s no simple answer to the question of who has the leverage here.

“Now, the Jets can’t not do a deal for Rodgers. He told them, and the world, he wants to come,” SI.com’s Albert Breer argued in a recent column. “… If you’re the Jets, and you don’t get Rodgers … then what?”

That part is certainly true. The Jets themselves basically spiked the football with a tweet Wednesday during Rodgers’ interview on “The Pat McAfee Show” where he declared his intentions for 2023. Jets fans already are envisioning a reverse Ray Bourque with Joe Namath handing over the No. 12 to Rodgers. The one piece the Jets desperately needed was the quarterback, and there haven’t been many better in the history of the sport.

The argument against that isn’t complicated. What exactly do the Packers do if they don’t trade Rodgers? The man is owed roughly $60 million in 2023. Technically, he could just, you know, show up and get paid if Green Bay inexplicably pushed away from the negotiating table. That very obvious hypothetical is not going to work for them. Rodgers definitely isn’t going to have a change of heart and take snaps in Lambeau Field next season.