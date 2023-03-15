Adam Schefter Has Great Reaction To Aaron Rodgers Calling Him Out

Aaron Rodgers doesn’t have any time for national football reporters, it seems, as he emphatically revealed Wednesday.

Rodgers was the center of the NFL world during his lengthy appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.” He used the guest spot to declare his intentions for the 2023 season, saying he wants to play and he expects to do so as a member of the New York Jets.

Nothing is official yet. The Jets and the Packers need to reach some sort of agreement on a trade with Rodgers still under contract for Green Bay. When that agreement is reached, we can expect ESPN’s Adam Schefter to be one of the first to report as much. He is one of the sport’s best reporters, with a massive network of contacts.

Schefter, along with ESPN coworker Dianna Russini, had had plenty of reports about Rodgers in recent days and weeks. That includes Russini’s report earlier this week that Rodgers had a wish list, so to speak, about acquiring players Rodgers would like to have as teammates.

Both Schefter and Russini reached out to Rodgers, the quarterback said Wednesday, perplexing the four-time NFL MVP in his ability to even get the digits. Pressed about the reporting, Rodgers was more than willing to share his reaction to reporters reaching out to him.

“Ask Schefter what I texted him when he somehow got my number and texted me,” Rodgers said. “I didn’t respond to Dianna Russini ? but I would (tell her) the same thing I told (Schefter): Lose my number. Nice try.”

Shortly after Rodgers’ remarks, Schefter obliged by tweeting a screenshot of Rodgers’ response.