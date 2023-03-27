How Alex Cora Explained Red Sox Optioning Bobby Dalbec To Triple-A

The Red Sox on Monday took another step toward finalizing their Opening Day roster as Boston announced Bobby Dalbec was optioned to Triple-A Worcester.

The move implies fellow utility man Yu Chang earned one of the final spots on the club’s initial roster. Boston signed Chang, a standout during the World Baseball Classic, to a major league deal. Chang, unlike Dalbec, does not have minor league options and would be subject to waivers if not retained in Boston.

“It’s not easy, but one thing for sure, he’s not gonna stop working,” Cora told reporters of Dalbec, per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. “And that’s something we told him. From the get-go, he knew the situation.”

Dalbec hit .235 with a .813 OPS in 18 spring training games. He finished with eight extra-base hits including two home runs and six RBIs.

The 27-year-old also impressed Cora with his defensive versatility, playing around the infield with Boston giving the keys at first base to 23-year-old Triston Casas. Cora revealed over the weekend how he told Casas he made the Opening Day roster for the first time.

However, Cora maintains the expectation Dalbec will help Boston in the near future. He played in 133 games in the 2021 campaign and 117 games in the 2022 season, though he’s hit just .232 in 814 career at-bats.

“He’s going to be part of it at one point,” Cora told reporters. “For us to accomplish the things that we are set to do, it’s more than 26 guys. Bobby’s still a good player. I think the at-bats are gonna help him. He’s just gotta be ready, and whenever we call his name, if we need it, just be ready to come here and contribute.”