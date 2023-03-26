Alex Cora Gives Update On Kiké Hernández After Shortstop Exits Game Early

It certainly wasn’t a welcoming sight for the Boston Red Sox when Kiké Hernández exited early from Sunday’s spring training game against the Minnesota Twins due to a right wrist contusion.

Hernández got plunked in the area in the third inning on a pitch from Sonny Gray. Hernández stayed in the contest and played two more innings before the outfielder-turned-shortstop came out in the fifth inning.

The move was a precautionary one and it seems Red Sox fans can breathe a sigh of relief given the update manager Alex Cora provided on Hernández following the 7-2 loss.

“He’s OK,” Cora told reporters, per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. “Got hit, got a little ding there but he should be OK.”

The Red Sox really can’t afford any long-term injury to Hernández since they have thin depth in the middle infield. Adalberto Mondesi, who is still recovering from a torn ACL, and Trevor Story will be on the shelf to begin the season.

That leaves the Red Sox only with two other options at shortstop. Yu Chang had an impressive showing at the World Baseball Classic, but just reported to Red Sox camp last week due to visa issues, per MassLive, while Cora could also turn to Bobby Dalbec out of necessity. Dalbec seemed like the odd-man out in Boston’s infield, but has displayed defensive versatility to give him a shot at making the Opening Day roster.

But it doesn’t seem like the Red Sox will have to go with either of those routes with Hernández’s injury being minor. He will have less than a week to rest up, though, with Boston opening the season Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.