Top QB Prospect Confirms Surprising Patriots Combine Meeting

INDIANAPOLIS — The Patriots indeed met with one of this year’s elite quarterback prospects.

While speaking with reporters Friday morning, Florida QB Anthony Richardson confirmed he met with New England at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. The Score’s Jordan Schultz first reported news of the Richardson-Patriots meeting Thursday.

Richardson added that his meeting with the Patriots was formal, rather than informal.

“I feel like that was another great interview for me as well.”

Some mock drafts have Richardson going within the top 10 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, and some evaluators list him as their top quarterback overall. The 6-foot-4, 232-pound athletic freak is raw but has drawn comparisons to Cam Newton, among others.

It’s important to note that teams meet with virtually every prospect during the draft process, and the Patriots are no different. They could meet with players for a variety of reasons, including simply doing their due diligence with top prospects.