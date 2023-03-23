Arkansas Vs. UConn Live Stream: Watch Sweet 16 Game Online, On TV

A trip to the Elite Eight is on the line

by

3 hours ago

The final two teams in the West Region of the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament will be decided Thursday night in Las Vegas.

One of those spots will be claimed by either Arkansas or Connecticut, who will meet for a Sweet 16 game at T-Mobile Arena. The Razorbacks are coming off opening-weekend wins over Illinois and top-seeded Kansas, while the Huskies earned double-digit victories over both Iona and St. Mary’s.

The winner moves on to the Elite Eight, where it will battle either No. 3 Gonzaga or No. 2 UCLA.

Here’s how to watch the Arkansas-UConn matchup online and on TV:

When: Thursday, March 23 at 7:15 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | CBS

Thumbnail photo via Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports Images
