Australia Vs. Cuba Live Stream: Watch 2023 WBC Online, On TV

Can Australia pull off another upset?

by

2 hours ago

The World Baseball Classic quarterfinals will begin Wednesday morning as Pool A winners Cuba take on second-seeded Australia of Pool B.

Cuba finished first in a pool full of 2-2 teams, thanks to allowing the fewest runs per out in the pool. Australia, on the other hand, could make the final four with a win after finishing behind Japan in Pool B.

Neither team has won a WBC title or appeared in the championship game, and neither was viewed as a favorite this year.

Here’s how to watch this matchup of the World Baseball Classic online and on TV:

When: Wednesday, March 15, at 6 a.m. ET
TV: FS2
Live StreamFuboTV — free trial | FOX

More MLB:

Australia Vs. Cuba Live Stream: Watch 2023 WBC Online, On TV
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers
Previous Article

What Re-Signing Jabrill Peppers Means For Patriots’ Defense
Chicago Blackhawks right wing Taylor Raddysh
Next Article

See These Moves Blackhawks Made At Trade Deadline This Year

Picked For You

Related