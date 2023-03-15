Australia Vs. Cuba Live Stream: Watch 2023 WBC Online, On TV

The World Baseball Classic quarterfinals will begin Wednesday morning as Pool A winners Cuba take on second-seeded Australia of Pool B.

Cuba finished first in a pool full of 2-2 teams, thanks to allowing the fewest runs per out in the pool. Australia, on the other hand, could make the final four with a win after finishing behind Japan in Pool B.

Neither team has won a WBC title or appeared in the championship game, and neither was viewed as a favorite this year.

Here’s how to watch this matchup of the World Baseball Classic online and on TV:

When: Wednesday, March 15, at 6 a.m. ET

TV: FS2

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX