Australia Vs. Korea Live Stream: Watch 2023 WBC Online, On TV

The slate is clean for both Australia and Korea as they embark on their journeys in the World Baseball Classic.

The two countries open their tournament play facing one another as part of Pool B on Wednesday night with first pitch from Tokyo Dome coming at 10 p.m. ET.

Korea will look to return to the form they had during the early years of the tournament when they posted a third place finish in 2006 and were runner-ups in 2009. St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Tommy Edman highlights Korea’s roster while Ha-Seong Kim of the San Diego Padres will provide another strong glove in the infield.

The WBC hasn’t been kind to Australia as they are 2-10 all-time in the tournament, but will look to break through this time around under the guidance of manager Dave Nilsson.

Korea and Australia will play the role of underdogs in Pool B with Japan having the clear, best odds at -650 to win the Pool, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Korea has +400 odds and Australia has +5000 odds to win Pool B.

Here’s how to watch the World Baseball Classic online:

When: Wednesday, March 8, at 10 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX