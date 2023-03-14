Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Blackhawks Lines, Pairings

The Boston Bruins will return to the ice Tuesday night against the Chicago Blackhawks with hopes of bouncing back following their most recent loss.
The Black and Gold, who were dealt an underwhelming defeat Sunday against the Detroit Red Wings, will take the ice at United Center. It will be the second game of Boston’s five-game road trip.
Linus Ullmark is expected to return between the pipes while the Blackhawks will turn to Petr Mrazek.
Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery shared Boston’s Czech line including David Krejci and wings David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha will be back together. Tyler Bertuzzi will slide to the third line with Charlie Coyle and Trent Frederic.
Hampus Lindholm will return to Boston’s lineup after being held out Sunday, replacing Brandon Carlo who will sit.
Puck drop between the Bruins and Blackhawks is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET, which you can watch live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.
Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Tuesday’s game:
BRUINS (50-10-5)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Jake DeBrusk
Pavel Zacha–David Krejci–David Pastrnak
Tyler Bertuzzi–Charlie Coyle–Trent Frederic
A.J. Greer–Tomas Nosek–Garnet Hathaway
Matt Grzelcyk–Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm–Dmitry Orlov
Derek Forbort–Connor Clifton
Linus Ullmark
BLACKHAWKS (22-38-6)
Lukas Reichel–Philipp Kurashev–Andreas Athanasiou
Tyler Johnson–Jason Dickinson–Taylor Raddysh
Mike Hardman–MacKenzie Entwistle–Buddy Robinson
Boris Katchouk–Jujhar Khaira–Joey Anderson
Caleb Jones–Seth Jones
Connor Murphy–Nikita Zaitsev
Jarred Tinordi–Ian Mitchell
Petr Mrazek