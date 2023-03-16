Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Jets Lines, Pairings

The Bruins look to put an end to their skid Thursday night when they take on the Jets in Winnipeg.

Boston is coming off a 6-3 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks in a game where the Black and Gold looked disconnected and fatigued.

The Jets are 3-5-2 in their last 10 games and are fresh off a 5-3 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. Both teams are in need of a win with Winnipeg clinging to a playoff spot and the Bruins in desperate need for an on-time start.

As for the lines, Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery is expected to stick with the same forward group as Tuesday’s game. Connor Clifton will be the defenseman who sits with Brandon Carlo slotting back in the lineup.

Jeremy Swayman will get the start between the pipes opposite Connor Hellebuyck.

Puck drop from Canada Life Centre is set for 8 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action beginning at 7 p.m. on NESN.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams: