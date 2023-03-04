Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Rangers Lines, Pairings

The Bruins look to make it 10 straight wins when they welcome the Rangers to TD Garden on Saturday for a matinee showdown.

Boston and New York were two of the biggest winners at this year’s NHL trade deadline, with both teams bolstering their lineups in hopes of a lengthy Stanley Cup playoff run.

Patrick Kane and Vladimir Tarasenko highlight the Rangers’ acquisitions, while Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway already have made an immediate impact with the Bruins. Tyler Bertuzzi, who the B’s acquired Thursday in light of injuries to Nick Foligno and Taylor Hall, will make his debut with his new team Saturday.

The Rangers have won two of their last three but are coming off a 5-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators while the Bruins made NHL history Thursday night in a 7-1 mollywhopping of the Buffalo Sabres.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery revealed to reporters Friday that Bertuzzi will play on a line with Charlie Coyle and Trent Frederic. Linus Ullmark is expected to get the start between the pipes for the B’s. Brad Marchand, who exited Thursday’s win early, will return to the first line. He revealed Friday the early exit was for precautionary reasons after banging his knee.

Montgomery will speak to reporters around 11:40 a.m. ET, so we’ll know around then who the healthy scratches will be on defense and offense.

Puck drop for Rangers-Bruins is set for 1 p.m. ET. The game will air on ABC.