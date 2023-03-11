Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Red Wings Lines, Pairings

The Bruins look to get back in the win column and wrap up their homestand on a high note when they welcome the Red Wings to TD Garden for a Saturday matinee game.

Boston is coming off a 3-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers that snapped its 10-game win streak, while Detroit snapped its six-game losing streak with a 4-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday.

When it comes to the Bruins’ forward lines, head coach Jim Montgomery is making a few changes. Tyler Bertuzzi will move to the second line and play with David Krejci and David Pastrnak. Pavel Zacha will play on the third line with Charlie Coyle and Trent Frederic.

Montgomery told reporters Friday that he wants to experiment and believes there will be a shutdown potential with Zacha, Coyle and Frederic as a line. The Bruins head coach has been known to switch his lines up, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Czech line back together in Saturday’s game if Montgomery isn’t getting the results he was hoping for.

The B’s can clinch a playoff berth and will get one step closer to the Stanley Cup playoffs if they pull out a win.

Linus Ullmark is expected to get the start between the pipes for the Bruins, opposite of Magnus Hellberg.

Puck drop from TD Garden is set for 1 p.m. ET. The game will air on ABC. Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams: