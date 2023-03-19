Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Sabres Lines, Pairings

Boston travels to Buffalo for the second game of a back-to-back

The Boston Bruins will try to cap off their five-game road trip with a victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday afternoon, playing the second game of a back-to-back.

Boston will take the ice at KeyBank Center after earning a 5-2 win over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

It will mark the fourth and final meeting between the Bruins and Sabres this season. Boston, who has won two of the three games this season, earned a 7-1 victory against Buffalo earlier this month.

Jeremy Swayman will return between the pipes for the Black and Gold. Swayman, who is 17-6-4 with a 2.28 GAA and .917 save percentage, is coming off a 35-save shutout performance in Boston’s win over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

Puck drop is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET and you can watch it live on NESN with pregame coverage starting at 12:30 p.m.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (52-11-5)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Jake DeBrusk
Pavel Zacha–David Krejci–David Pastrnak
Tyler Bertuzzi–Charlie Coyle–Trent Frederic
Jakub Lauko–Tomas Nosek–Garnet Hathaway

Matt Grzelcyk–Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm–Brandon Carlo
Dmitry Orlov–Connor Clifton

Jeremy Swayman

BUFFALO SABRES (33-29-6)
Jeff Skinner–Tage Thompson–Alex Tuch
Jordan Greenway-Dylan Cozens–Jack Quinn
Casey Mittelstadt–Tyson Jost–Victor Olofsson
Zemgus Girgensons–Peyton Krebs–Kyle Okposo

Rasmus Dahlin–Jacob Bryson
Owen Power–Henri Jokiharju
Riley Stillman–Ilya Lyubushkin

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

