Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Sabres Lines, Pairings

The Boston Bruins will try to cap off their five-game road trip with a victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday afternoon, playing the second game of a back-to-back.

Boston will take the ice at KeyBank Center after earning a 5-2 win over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

It will mark the fourth and final meeting between the Bruins and Sabres this season. Boston, who has won two of the three games this season, earned a 7-1 victory against Buffalo earlier this month.

Jeremy Swayman will return between the pipes for the Black and Gold. Swayman, who is 17-6-4 with a 2.28 GAA and .917 save percentage, is coming off a 35-save shutout performance in Boston’s win over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

Puck drop is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET and you can watch it live on NESN with pregame coverage starting at 12:30 p.m.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (52-11-5)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Jake DeBrusk

Pavel Zacha–David Krejci–David Pastrnak

Tyler Bertuzzi–Charlie Coyle–Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko–Tomas Nosek–Garnet Hathaway