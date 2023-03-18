Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Wild Lines, Pairings

The Bruins look to stay in the win column Saturday afternoon against the Wild as their road trip continues.

Boston is coming off a 3-0 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday while Minnesota is 7-0-3 in its last 10 games and sits in second place in the Central Division.

The Bruins will continue to rotate defensemen out of the lineup even with Derek Forbort’s injury. Head coach Jim Montgomery confirmed to The Boston Globe’s Matt Porter on Friday via phone that Connor Clifton will return to the lineup, with Jakub Zboril expected to play Sunday. Jakub Lauko will remain on the fourth line after making a good impression Thursday despite playing under seven minutes.

Linus Ullmark is expected to get the start for the Bruins opposite of Filip Gustavsson.

Puck drop from Xcel Energy Center is set for 2 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action beginning at 1 p.m. on NESN.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (51-11-5)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Jake DeBrusk

Pavel Zacha–David Krejci–David Pastrnak

Tyler Bertuzzi–Charlie Coyle–Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko–Tomas Nosek–Garnet Hathaway