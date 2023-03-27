Bill Belichick Gives Vague Remarks On Matt Patricia, Patriots Coaches

Bill Belichick on Monday was asked a series of questions about coaches either confirmed to work for the Patriots in 2023 or whose statuses remain unclear.

And, well, he really didn’t have much to say.

New England’s head coach spoke to reporters for nearly a half-hour at the 2023 NFL Owners Meetings in Phoenix. The vast majority of his answers were both vague and brief, including those about quarterbacks Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe.

Early in the session, Belichick was asked about Matt Patricia, who seemingly has no role with the Patriots and reportedly interviewed with the Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles. He also was asked about the hiring of offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, the status of Joe Judge (who reportedly will return as an assistant head coach), the potential job titles for Jerod Mayo and the reported hiring of tight ends coach Will Lawing.

Here’s a full transcript:

Question: What went into the decision to bring back Bill O’Brien?

Belichick: “Thought it was the best thing for the team.”