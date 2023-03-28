Bills GM Addresses DeAndre Hopkins Speculation After Cryptic Tweet

The trade waves involving Arizona Cardinals wideout DeAndre Hopkins have caused countless NFL teams to be scooped up in speculation.

One of those teams is the Buffalo Bills, especially after the cryptic tweet that Hopkins posted over the weekend. But Bills general manager Brandon Beane seemingly wants to put those rumors to rest.

“Yeah, I mean he’s on the Arizona Cardinals so I know the social media world,” Beane told reporters at NFL’s annual meeting in Phoenix, per Syracuse.com’s Matt Parrino. “And so what I would say is social media is social media. Don’t take that too far.

“But again, you know me, when we’ve talked about (Odell Beckham Jr.), guys that are (available), we’re always going to look for talent,” Beane told reporters. “And so we’re going to look at anything and everything. And our name gets thrown in the hat on a lot of things that sometimes we’ve done one percent — one person made one call, and they’ve looped us in that we’re all over him and we’ve offered him a contract. It’s funny sometimes. But that’s as far as I can go into it, he’s on another team.”

The Cardinals reportedly have allowed teams to contract Hopkins in hopes of facilitating a deal. And since Arizona’s initial asking price of a second-rounder and another asset reportedly won’t be met by other teams, an updated price tag for the three-time All-Pro wideout likely will be included as well.