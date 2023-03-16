Bills GM Gives Updates On Damar Hamlin’s Potential NFL Return

Damar Hamlin continues to ease back into his life and follow medical advice as the 24-year-old safety has not waned on his desire to return to the NFL.

It would be a remarkable achievement for the two-year Buffalo Bills player to play at least one snap on a football field after what he went through last season.

After he suffered a cardiac arrest in a Jan. 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin has received an outpour of support.

General manager Brandon Beane told reporters Thursday he recently met with Hamlin, per ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg. He said the safety had one more doctor visit lined up, but his status was “trending in the right direction.”

Hamlin revealed to Beane he still intends to play in the NFL for what would be his third season in the league.

“We’ll get him through all (medical consultations) and then we’ll make sure all of our medical people are hearing all those opinions on each visit and make sure that we’re all on the same page of what it would look like,” Beane said.

An unfortunate aspect of Hamlin’s situation is he signed with Buffalo as an undrafted free agent in the 2021-22 season. He still is on his four-year contract, which is unguaranteed.