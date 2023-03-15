Bills Star Josh Allen Ribs Aaron Rodgers Amid Jets Trade Rumors

As of early Wednesday morning, Bills star Josh Allen unquestionably is the best quarterback in the AFC East.

A legitimate debate over that label could be had in the very near future, though.

The signs of Aaron Rodgers taking his talents to New York are piling up. The flames were fanned again Tuesday when the Jets reportedly reached an agreement with wide receiver Allen Lazard, one of Rodgers’ favorite targets the past five seasons in Green Bay. Other Friends of Aaron soon might be on their way to the Meadowlands, too, which suggests New York is pulling out all the stops to land the four-time NFL MVP.

Rodgers joining the Jets obviously would threaten Allen and the Bills’ hopes of maintaining divisional supremacy. Former New York wide receiver Brandon Marshall recently asked Allen how he would “slay the dragon” that is Rodgers, and instead of providing a legitimate answer, the Buffalo star opted for a dig at his fellow signal-caller.

“Just gotta keep some ayahuasca on hand,” Allen told Marshall, per the “I AM ATHLETE” Instagram.

While psychedelics headlined Rodgers’ offseason heading into the 2022 campaign, it was QB’s now-famous “darkness retreat” that had everyone talking this time around. Many thought Rodgers would make his decision immediately after emerging from isolation, but the first two days of NFL free agency came and went without an announcement from the 39-year-old.

The football world could finally receive its long-awaited answer from Rodgers on Wednesday afternoon when he’s scheduled to appear on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

