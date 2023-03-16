PHF Semifinals Preview: Boston Pride Begin Quest For Isobel Cup

The Boston Pride begin their quest for a third straight Isobel Cup championship when they host the Minnesota Whitecaps in the PHF semifinals.

Boston finished the regular season atop the league standings with a 19-4-1 record. The Pride clinched a playoff berth before the PHF All-Star break and ended the season winning three of their last four.

Bentley Arena in Waltham, Mass., will play host to the semifinals and a 2021 Isobel Cup Final rematch against the Whitecaps, who won it all in 2019.

Minnesota clinched the fourth seed on the last weekend of regular season play and ended the year with an eight-game losing streak, finishing with a 10-11-3 record.

The Pride swept the Whitecaps in their four games, scoring 17 goals against them.

The best-of-three series is in Boston’s favor, but the Whitecaps are a tough team that won’t go down easy, but having to try to score on Corinne Schroeder is no easy task. The Pride goalie was a brick wall for Boston all season, giving her team a chance to win and bailing them out at times during the year. A 19-1-1 record, .955 save percentage and 1.67 goals-against average will make it difficult for Minnesota.

Schroeder also made PHF history and became the first PFH goalie to make at least 700 saves and win at least 18 games in a season.