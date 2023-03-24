Bruins’ A.J. Greer Suspended For Cross-Check Vs. Canadiens

It was never much of a question whether Bruins forward A.J. Greer would be suspended for cross-checking Canadiens forward Mike Hoffman; it was just a matter of how many games.

We now know the answer.

Greer was suspended one game by the NHL’s department of player safety for cross-checking Hoffman in Boston’s win over Montreal on Thursday night.

The infraction came in the first period of the Bruins’ win, when Greer took exception to Hoffman hitting his stick prior to a faceoff. The 26-year-old would respond by cross-checking his opponent in the face, sending Hoffman to the room.

Greer was assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery spoke with Greer following the incident, but that obviously wouldn’t be enough in the NHL’s eyes. Instead, the bottom-six forward will have to sit out Boston’s matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, which you can watch live on NESN or with NESN 360.