Bruins’ A.J. Greer Will Have Hearing For Cross-Checking Mike Hoffman

Bruins forward A.J. Greer could be in a bit of trouble with the NHL.

In the first period of Boston’s eventual 4-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night, Greer took exception to Mike Hoffman hitting his stick prior to a faceoff. Greer responded with a cross-check to Hoffman, which sent the Canadiens forward down the tunnel.

AJ Greer gets a 5-minute and a game misconduct for this crosscheck to the face of Mike Hoffman. pic.twitter.com/wMTnqppvK6 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 23, 2023

Greer was assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct.

The Department of Player Safety on Friday announced Greer will have a hearing for the cross-check.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters after Thursday’s win that he would talk to Greer about the “necessity of controlling his emotions.” The B’s are completely off Friday before returning to action Saturday afternoon against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

It’s likely Greer will know his fate by Friday afternoon, but fortunately for the Bruins, they’re deep at the forward position despite injuries and could slot Jakub Lauko, who’s played well when given the opportunity, into the lineup.