Bruins Injury Updates: Taylor Hall, Nick Foligno Moved To Injured Reserve

The Bruins placed forward Taylor Hall on long-term injured reserve and Nick Foligno on injured reserve Thursday.

Hall flew back to Boston prior to its game against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday due to a lower-body injury. Head coach Jim Montgomery had expressed optimism the injury was not too serious, but Hall is set to miss an extended period of time. His move saves Boston $6 million in LTIR cap space.

Nick Foligno suffered his injury in Tuesday’s game against the Calgary Flames. He did not return to the game, and had been part of Boston’s new-look fourth line with Tomas Nosek and Garnet Hathaway.

But all was not bad for the Bruins.

David Pastrnak was locked up in a huge eight-year extension, and Boston acquired Tyler Bertuzzi from the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday in exchange for a protected first-round pick in 2024 and a 2025 fourth-round pick. The 28-year-old likely will fill in during Hall’s absence.

Jakub Lauko was recalled from Providence along with the injury designation moves. The 22-year-old forward has played 11 games with Boston this season, and he likely will fill in for Thursday’s game against the Buffalo Sabres before Bertuzzi makes his Boston debut.