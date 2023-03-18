Bruins Award Video Coaches With Game Puck After Win Vs. Wild

It’s taken a team effort for the Bruins to be the top team in the NHL, and Saturday served as a reminder that mentality isn’t just about the players.

Boston ended the Minnesota Wild’s franchise-record 14-game points streak with a 5-2 win. The top line led the way for the Black and Gold, but the game also featured two key challenges that went the Bruins’ way and nullified two goals.

“And I just liked the fact that we played good 60 minutes, and credit to our video coaches, got two good calls there,” head coach Montgomery told NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley, as seen on the network’s postgame coverage.

Goalie Linus Ullmark also was thankful the goals were taken away due to replay review, and video coaches Sean Andrake and Mat Myers received the game puck for their work in Saturday’s win.

“To have a positive impact on the game is really cool and for the guys to recognize that and give us a little cookie so to speak. … It doesn?t get any better than that,” they said, per the team.

Saturday was not the anomaly of their work. The Bruins are five-for-five on coach’s challenge this season, and the Wild have lost nine consecutive challenges after their loss to Boston.