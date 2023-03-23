Bruins’ Brad Marchand Explains Decision To Delete Twitter Account

Brad Marchand had Bruins fans a bit sad Wednesday when it was discovered he deleted his Twitter account.

It made sense considering Boston is preparing for the Stanley Cup playoffs next month and players probably want as few distractions as possible, and Twitter certainly is one.

Marchand was an active Twitter user in spurts. He never shied away from roasting someone and got into some friendly back-and-forth with teammates over the course of the last few seasons. But he explained his reasoning Thursday after practice.

“I’m not paying. I’m just not doing it, you’re not getting me,” Marchand told reporters. “That’s what happened. I got an e-mail and they took my blue check mark away, and it’s a little easier to hack and they took my two-step verification away. So I said, ‘you know what? I’m gonna get out now while I can.’ And the last thing I need is someone hacking — I’m gonna get hacked now, watch — but if anything comes up it wasn’t me.

“I think they took (the blue check) away, I don’t know. I just thought that Twitter was making everybody pay for blue check marks. I got enough expenses I can’t do that.”

? Twitter-less Brad Marchand met with the media at Warrior Ice Arena this morning ahead of tonight's #NHLBruins matchup against the Montreal Canadiens: pic.twitter.com/7MRJNtFEDs — x – Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 23, 2023

Twitter does indeed make you pay for a verified check using Twitter Blue, and CEO Elon Musk said in February he would remove all “legacy blue checks” soon, which Marchand fell under.