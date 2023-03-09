Bruins’ Brad Marchand Still Has ‘Little Ways To Go’ In Recovery

When you look up Brad Marchand’s numbers for the Bruins this season you probably wouldn’t have guessed he underwent double hip surgery in the offseason.

The Boston forward came back about five weeks ahead of schedule — he admitted this was probably earlier than he should have come back — and has looked as if he hasn’t missed a beat. If you ask Marchand, though, he’ll tell you his game isn’t quite where he wants it to be.

That’s why stats don’t always tell the whole story.

Marchand is a point-per-game player this season with 54 points in as many contests and has looked like an elite forward for the Bruins all season. But there still is a level he has yet to reach.

“I thought I’d feel better now than I do, to be honest with you,” Marchand told reporters Wednesday after practice at Warrior Ice Arena. “It’s been really relieving that we have the team we have and we’re as deep as we are because it definitely takes pressure off. But I thought I’d be where I was last year right now. I don’t necessarily feel like that.

“I still have a little ways to go before playoffs. But surgery-wise, it was by far the best decision I made for the longevity of my career, so I’m happy with how it went. And obviously, the best-case scenario happened and we have a really good team and it takes a lot of pressure off. But I thought it would be a little easier to get back to where I was last year than what it’s been.”

The Bruins are the best team in the NHL, which certainly helps Marchand in his recovery. And even though the errors he makes are small, or maybe only noticeable to him, head coach Jim Montgomery sees Marchand holding himself accountable while also bringing elements to the Bruins that have helped them to the top of the standings.