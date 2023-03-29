Bruins’ Cam Neely Joins David Pastrnak For Photo Celebrating 50 Goals

The Bruins held their annual picture day Tuesday at TD Garden and they made sure to get their 50-goal scorers together.

David Pastrnak scored No. 50 on the season in Boston’s shootout win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday. It was the first 50-goal season of Pastrnak’s career, and the first time a Bruins player reached the milestone since Cam Neely during the 1993-94 season.

The 26-year-old, who signed an eight-year contract extension with the Bruins earlier this month, also joined Phil Esposito, Johnny Bucyk, Ken Hodge, Rick Middleton and Neely as the only members of the Black and Gold to score at least 50 goals in a season.

Pastrnak, born in 1996, wasn’t even alive the last time Neely scored 50 goals.

The two made sure to get a picture together with Pastrnak’s 50th goal puck.

Just a couple 50-goal guys. pic.twitter.com/mEWoFmLgcS — y – Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 29, 2023

Pastrnak has 52 goals on the season and will look to add more to his season total Thursday when the Bruins host the Columbus Blue Jackets. Puck drop from TD Garden is set for 7 p.m. ET.