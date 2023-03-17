Bruins’ Derek Forbort Exits Win, Expected To Miss Time

The Boston Bruins got back into the win column by defeating the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night, but still suffered a loss at Canada Life Center.

Derek Forbort, one of Boston’s top penalty killers, departed during the second period of the Bruins’ win and would not return following the second intermission. The 31-year-old took a shot off the right ankle and struggled through the remainder of his shift before leaving the ice.

Forbort was seen wearing a walking boot on his right leg after the game, per Matt Porter of The Boston Globe.

Porter also reported that Jim Montgomery believes Forbort will not play for the remainder of the Bruins’ road trip, which ends Sunday against the Buffalo Sabres.

Forbort has been pivotal to the Bruins’ efforts on the penalty kill. Boston killed all five opportunities on Thursday when Forbort was on the ice. Entering the win over Winnipeg, the Bruins penalty kill with Forbort in lineup this season was 88% (147 for 167), per Ty Anderson of 98.5 The Sports Hub. The PK without him? A much less impressive 76.5% (39 for 51).

Luckily for the Bruins, Montgomery has been rolling with a set rotation on defense anyway. Forbort’s absence, however long it may be, will open the door for Connor Clifton, Brandon Carlo and Matt Grzelcyk to receive more consistent time alongside Charlie McAvoy, Hampus Lindholm and Dmitry Orlov.