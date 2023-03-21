Bruins Erase Early Deficit With Back-To-Back First Period Goals

B's capitalized on the man-advantage

The Senators took an early lead Tuesday night at TD Garden, but the Bruins took advantage of early penalties and capitalized on a two-man advantage to take it right back.

David Krejci scored his 15th goal of the season on the power play from Patrice Bergeron and Hampus Lindholm, tying the game at one after Ottawa got on the board first when Dylan Gambrell beat Linus Ullmark for his second goal of the season.

Jake DeBrusk then scored his 23rd goal of the season. Brad Marchand and Lindholm assisted on the play giving the Bruins the 2-1 lead heading into the room for the first intermission.

