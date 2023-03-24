Bruins Fans Will Love President Joe Biden’s Shot At Maple Leafs

President Joe Biden may not be a Boston Bruins fan, but we certainly can confirm he’s not a Toronto Maple Leafs fan.

During his speech to the Canadian Parliament on Friday afternoon, Biden — who’s a Philadelphia Flyers fan — didn’t miss his chance to take a shot at the B’s other Canadian rival.

“Our labor unions cross borders. So do our sports leagues,” Biden told those in attendance, per a clip shared by Globe National’s Mackenzie Gray. “Baseball, basketball, hockey. … I have to say I like your teams except the Leafs.”

The answer was met with laughs, applause and a few boos before many gave Biden a standing ovation.

“I’ll tell you why,” Biden added. “They beat the Flyers back in January, that’s why.”

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden never has shied away from being a fan of the Philadelphia sports teams, so it’s no surprise her husband took a liking to her teams.

Still, any reason to take a shot at the Leafs probably will sit well with Bruins fans.