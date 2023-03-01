Bruins Goalie Linus Ullmark Makes Franchise History Yet Again

In each of his last two starts, Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark has grabbed a piece of franchise history.

After being the first goalie in the Black and Gold to ever score a goal Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks, Ullmark followed that up with another history-making performance in a thrilling 4-3 overtime road win against the Calgary Flames.

Ullmark was under siege all night, but stood on his head throughout the contest to make an eye-popping 54 saves, which is the new record for saves in a single game for the Bruins.

The veteran netminder made double-digit stops in every period in regulation, including a high-mark of 19 in the first and second stanzas, and even came through with six saves in the extra frame.

The Bruins needed the herculean effort from Ullmark as they were outshot by the Flames, 57-20, which also set a franchise record for the worst shot differential in team history, according to The Boston Globe’s Matt Porter.

Ullmark improved to 31-4-1 on the season, and it’s clear why he’s the clear-cut favorite to take home the coveted Vezina Trophy.