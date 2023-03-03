Bruins Injuries: Jim Montgomery Provides Latest On Taylor Hall, Nick Foligno

Just as the Bruins returned to 100% health, they were dealt some tough injury news about two of their forwards.

Taylor Hall was injured during Boston’s win over the Vancouver Canucks last week. He flew home from Canada prior to the Bruins’ road trip ending, and head coach Jim Montgomery seemed optimistic the injury wasn’t serious.

Unfortunately for the Bruins, Hall went on long-term injured reserve Thursday. General manager Don Sweeney didn’t rule out surgery for Hall and Nick Foligno, who was placed on injured reserve after a collision in the Bruins’ win over the Calgary Flames.

The Bruins held an optional practice Friday at Warrior Ice Arena and Montgomery provided updates on both Foligno and Hall.

According to WEEI’s Scott McLaughlin, Hall will receive a second opinion on his injury, while Foligno will miss “significant” time.

It’s certainly not ideal to lose two left wings in the same week, especially with how well both players have played this season for the Bruins. But they did bring in reinforcements by trading for Tyler Bertuzzi, which Sweeney said was a move made due to injuries.

With no clear timetable for either player, the Bruins will have to continue to do what they’ve done all season: find ways to win games.