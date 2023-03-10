Bruins Injuries: Where Things Stand With Taylor Hall, Nick Foligno

The Bruins got “discouraging news” on Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno when both forwards were injured during Boston’s West Coast road trip last week, and with the Stanley Cup playoffs approaching, many are wondering whether they’ll be available.

Hall and Foligno are dealing with lower-body injuries, though it’s not clear what either injury is. There’s no timetable for their return to the Bruins, but head coach Jim Montgomery on Friday didn’t rule the playoffs out.

“What we’re expecting is for Taylor Hall to hopefully be an option come playoff time,” Montgomery told reporters at Warrior Ice Arena, per WEEI’s Scott McLaughlin. “We don’t have an update there, different than that.

“Same thing (with Foligno). They both have suffered pretty significant lower-body injuries, and it’s just gonna take time.”

Hall is on long-term injured reserve while Foligno is on injured reserve. Per LTIR rules, Hall would need to miss 10 games and 24 days.

Fortunately for the Bruins, they have seen injured players return ahead of schedule, like Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk. It, of course, is unknown if Hall and Foligno will face the same fate, but the important thing for Boston is for both players to be 100% upon their return — especially with the playoffs on the horizon.

It helps that the Bruins are atop the NHL standings and acquired Garnet Hathaway and Tyler Bertuzzi at the trade deadline.