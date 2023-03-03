Bruins’ Jakub Lauko Well Aware Of Expectations During Brief Stints

The Boston Bruins had an infinite amount of storylines coming out of their dominant win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday.

It all started early in the day, when the Bruins locked up David Pastrnak to his long-awaited contract extension. Boston general manager Don Sweeney wasn’t done there, however, as he traded for Tyler Bertuzzi from the Detroit Red Wings and placed Taylor Hall (long-term) and Nick Foligno on injured reserve.

That is what happened before the game. During the contest, Boston exploded for seven goals but also saw Brad Marchand go down with an injury. Lost in all of that, perhaps, was a breakout game from Providence call-up Jakub Lauko, who potted a pair of goals to help spark the onslaught.

Lauks went back for more. pic.twitter.com/2ZA8YuxE0H — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 3, 2023

He spoke about what the opportunity meant to him, and what he believes is expected of him, postgame.

“After last season I didn’t even know if I was going to stay here or not,” Lauko said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Now I’m a part of this team and it’s just something crazy for me. I’m glad to be a part of it.