Bruins Knows ‘There’s Still More To Do’ For Rest Of Regular Season

The Bruins have been the NHL’s best team for essentially the entire 2022-23 season, but they know there’s still a ways to go before the regular season comes to a close.

Boston was the first team to clinch a playoff berth, the first (and fastest) team to 50 wins and is the favorite to win the Stanley Cup. The B’s haven’t faced much adversity this season until recently when they lost two straight games in regulation for the first time this season to the Detroit Red Wings and Chicago Blackhawks.

Sure, a two-game skid doesn’t seem like much. But when the Bruins spent much of the year dominating teams and then look fatigued and disconnected against two teams out of the playoff picture and struggled to win puck battles, many began to wonder if it was time to panic.

But after the losses, the Bruins needed to reset and refocus, and it clearly worked after shutting out the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night to earn the first win of their road trip.

“Challenge accepted,” Swayman told reporters after the win. “We put ourselves in that position by the dedication we had throughout the season. We know the regular season isn’t done yet. It’s a time to look each other in the eye and just understand there’s still more to do. We haven’t proven anything yet. and we know it’s game by game and changing that mindset is going to help us along the way.”

There are still 15 games left in the regular season and the Bruins want to finish strong as the playoffs approach. They got back on the right path Thursday with a lot of help from Swayman, who posted a 35-save shutout and really stood on his head for the full 60 minutes.

The Bruins look to carry this momentum into Saturday when their road trip continues with a matinee game against the Minnesota Wild. Puck drop from Xcel Energy Center is set for 2 p.m. ET on NESN.