Bruins’ Linus Ullmark Named Third Star For Month Of February

Linus Ullmark was a force between the pipes for the Bruins in the month of February, and he was recognized for it Wednesday afternoon.

Boston announced Ullmark earned the NHL’s Third Star of the Month for February after going 6-0-0 with a .947 save percentage and 1.79 goals-against average.

Ullmark capped off the month with an impressive 54-save performance in the Bruins’ 4-3 overtime win over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night at Scotiabank Saddledome. He also scored a goal against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night at Rogers Arena — the first by a goalie in Bruins franchise history.

The goalie is having a stellar campaign in his second season with the Bruins, to say the very least. Ullmark is 34-4-1 with a 1.88 GAA and .938 save percentage, both of which lead the NHL. Ullmark also is the favorite to win the Vezina Trophy.

After making 54 saves Tuesday, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Ullmark get a night off Thursday when the Bruins welcome the Buffalo Sabres to TD Garden. But if he does make a second consecutive start, the B’s know he’ll be ready to go.