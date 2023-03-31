Bruins’ Nick Foligno Praises Jakub Lauko After Second-Period Fight

Injured forward Nick Foligno visited the NESN broadcast booth during the second period of Thursday’s Bruins game against the Columbus Blue Jackets and added in his commentary as Jakub Lauko dropped the gloves with Billy Sweezey.

Foligno was impressed yet a bit nostalgic about wanting to be on the ice with the Bruins.

“That a boy, kid, what a way to throw them,” Foligno told NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley. “Man, I wish I was out there.”

Sweezey, a Hanson, Mass. native, had a lot of family in the stands, but Lauko got the best of him, which Foligno praised.

“I love that kid. Awesome, a true hockey player,” Foligno said.

With the injuries to Foligno, Taylor Hall and Derek Forbort, Brickley discussed the Bruins’ depth stating Lauko has earned his spot. Foligno agreed.

“He’s done everything and just been a good teammate,” Foligno said. “The guys love him. Look at that; he’s trying to get the team going.”